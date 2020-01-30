The El Paso County Sheriff's Office held a news conference regarding missing Colorado Springs 11-year-old Gannon Stauch Thursday.

Watch it here:

Gannon, who has been missing since Monday, is the son of a Colorado Springs-based Colorado Army National Guard 100th Missile Defense Brigade member. Gannon's mother, who lives in South Carolina, arrived in Colorado Springs late Tuesday and spent the night talking to law enforcement, Gannon's great aunt told The Gazette.

The boy was last seen by his stepmother between 3:15 and 4 p.m. Monday at his home in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood of southeast Colorado Springs before reportedly walking to a friend's house across the street, the Sheriff's Office said.

The case has drawn the attention of the agency's top violent-crime detectives — including those from the Major Crimes Unit — as they search for clues to the boy's whereabouts. But a department spokeswoman said investigators do not suspect foul play and still suspect Gannon is a runaway.

He is described as 4 feet, 9 inches, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 90 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Gannon was asked to call a tip line at 719-520-6666.