The Air Force Thunderbirds capped the graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy on Thursday with their traditional flyover at Falcon Stadium. If nothing else, President Donald Trump broke the mold on Thursday. With a mix a humor and saber-rattling, accompanied by a Trumpian dash of adjectives and a bit of bravado, Trump saw off the Academy’s class of 2019, with a speech that was decidedly conventional for the famously off-the-cuff president.
"To dominate the future, America must rule the skies. And that is what your time at this great Academy has been all about," he said. ""You truly make America proud." Read more here.
#USAFAGrad “Class of 2019 dismissed.” pic.twitter.com/NUO02mwqNj— Conrad Swanson (@Conrad_Swanson) May 30, 2019
