Attorney General William Barr is set to release the long-anticipated report by special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. (7:30 a.m. MST) Thursday to discuss the report's release.
Democratic members of Congress raised concerns on Wednesday about the timing of the release, blasting the Justice Department for preparing to release it only after Barr's press conference. The report is expected to be delivered on CDs to Capitol Hill between 11 a.m. and noon, according to a senior Justice Department official. It will then be posted publicly on the special counsel's website.
A Justice Department spokesperson said Barr will address three aspects of the report at this press conference:
Interactions between the White House and the Justice Department regarding the report
The process for making redactions
Whether the White House invoked executive privilege