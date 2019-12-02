SEATTLE • Chris Petersen has always worked according to his own schedule.
During eight seasons as Boise State coach he brought the Broncos into the elite of college football, never in a rush to land the next big job despite being courted constantly by higher-profile schools.
When he finally decided to jump to Washington in 2013, Petersen realized he needed a new challenge and Boise State needed a new voice in charge.
After six seasons leading the Huskies, 14 overall as a head coach and more than 30 years in coaching, Petersen decided it’s time to step away.
“I’ll be a Husky for life, but now is the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge,” Petersen said.
Petersen unexpectedly resigned at Washington on Monday, a shocking announcement with the Huskies coming off a 7-5 regular season and bound for a sixth straight bowl game . Petersen will coach in the bowl game
Then Washington will be turned over to defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, as has seemed to be the plan.
The surprise is the timing. The school said Petersen, 55, will move into a “leadership advisory role” within the athletic department. Petersen went 146-38 at Boise State and Washington. With the Huskies, Petersen is 54-26, won two Pac-12 titles and went to to three New Year’s Six bowl games, including the national semifinals in 2016 and last year the school’s first Rose Bowl trip since 2000.