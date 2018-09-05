WASHINGTON • The Justice Department warned Wednesday that leading technology companies may be “intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas” and hurting competition, an ominous development for an industry already under fire from Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump and a variety of conservative critics.
The two-sentence statement, which did not elaborate on the allegation or explicitly threaten legal action, echoed tweets by Trump last week claiming that the technology industry was biased against conservatives. The White House later threatened new regulation of the search giant Google, a move that legal experts said would violate constitutional protections on free speech.
The Justice Department made its announcement at the end of a Senate hearing in which Facebook and Twitter executives faced sharp questioning on a number of subjects — including allegations that social media platforms mute conservative voices. Google offered to send an executive to the hearing, but the Senate committee rebuffed the offer because it wanted the chief executive of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, to appear.
The combination of government action, including a coming meeting between Attorney General Jeff Sessions and several state attorneys general, alarmed the technology industry. It has been playing defense for nearly two years over allegations that it failed to adequately combat the spread of phony news reports and Russian disinformation during the 2016 presidential election.
Outside legal experts, meanwhile, expressed concern the rising political pressure over unproven allegations of bias will chill constitutionally protected speech by tech companies.
“This could be a very serious broadside against the entire Internet industry coordinated by multiple layers of government,” said Eric Goldman, co-director of the High Tech Law Institute at Santa Clara University.
The meeting with state attorneys general will “discuss a growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms,” the Justice Department said in its statement.
It noted that government lawyers had been listening to the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing “closely,” though issues of bias played a relatively small role in the hearing. The subject was the focus of a later hearing Wednesday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee with only Twitter’s chief executive, Jack Dorsey, appearing before the panel.
The Sessions meeting with the state attorneys general, which was planned before Wednesday’s Senate hearing but not previously announced, is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 25 in Washington. Justice Department officials declined to specify which states would be represented, but the attorneys general in several states have opened investigations into tech firms in the past two years.
Sessions regularly faces withering public criticism from Trump, but he has also been one of the president’s most loyal supporters, particularly on policy matters such as immigration and policing.
Google, Twitter and Facebook all declined to comment in response to the Justice Department statement. All three have repeatedly denied allowing political views to shape what content appears on their platforms.