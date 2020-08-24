Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend at drive-in theaters around the state.
Note: The Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo has not opened for the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film
The next round of RMWF Drive-in Cinema will screen “UNBRANDED” on Friday and Saturday in the parking lot at the former Gazette building, 30 S. Prospect St. The parking lot opens at 8 p.m. and will close to cars at 8:40 p.m. The movie will start 8:45 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per vehicle and are available at rmwfilm.org/drive-in-cinema.
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre
A drive-in movie series continues at Red Rocks this weekend with “Scream” on Friday, “The Big Lebowski” on Saturday and “Rudy” on Sunday. Tickets, $59.50 per car, are available at denverfilm.org or redrocksonline.com. Films will be shown on an LED screen in the Red Rocks Lower South Lot 2 parking area with audio delivered via a designated FM radio frequency. Attendees will be required to remain inside their vehicles for the duration of the event.
Holiday Twin Drive-In
Fort Collins, holidaytwin.com
The Holiday Twin and Fort Collins Symphony are teaming up to put on a night of live music mixed with a movie night. The symphony will play music from movie soundtracks followed by screenings of the films, including “Goldfinger” and “GoldenEye” on one screen and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” and “Fantastic Beasts” on another screen. The event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $22.
Best Western Movie Manor
Monte Vista, facebook.com/stardrivein
The drive-in is open every night and is showing “Grown Ups” and “Inception.” this weekend. Movies start at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $3 for kids.
Denver Mart Drive-In
Denver, denvermartdrivein.com
This weekend’s showings include “Shrek and “The Great Outdoors.” Tickets start at $10 per person. Gates open at 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
88 Drive-In Theatre
Commerce City, 88drivein.net
The 88 Drive-In’s weekend lineup includes “Zookeeper,” “Talladega Nights” and “Grown Ups” each night. The first movie starts around 8:10 p.m. Admission is $9 per person. Kids 12 and under get in free.
Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In
Minturn, facebook.com/ HighestDrivein
This boutique drive-in will show “Batman” on Friday and “The Matrix” on Saturday. Don’t wait to get tickets, as this drive-in only holds only 50 car slots per showing. Ticket packages range from $27 to $75.
