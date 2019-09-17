Colorado Springs will have another pleasant summer day Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s tempered by scattered afternoon thunderstorms afternoon, forecasters predict.
It's a pattern that the National Weather Service expects to hang around for the bulk of the work week.
Forecasters with KKTV agree.
"This forecast is pretty quiet through the end of the workweek," KKTV reported. "We will cool down with more wind headed into the weekend."
The only serious weather danger for the Pikes Peak region is that conditions Tuesday are conducive for wildfires, the National Weather Service said.
"Fire danger will certainly increase across the area today with the stronger winds, though minimum humidity looks to remain in the 15-20 percent range," the agency said on its website.
Daytime high temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s and 80s through the weekend, forecasters predict.