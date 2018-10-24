Tesla is showing some promising signs that it will make money as advertised in the third quarter, but Wall Street isn't buying it.
The electric car and solar panel maker delivered more than 80,000 vehicles from July through September, and CEO Elon Musk told employees late in the quarter that it was close to profitability.
Still, of 15 analysts who follow the company, not one expects Tesla to make money. As a group, they expect a net loss of $173.8 million, or 95 cents per share.
"We'd be really very surprised if they posted a profit for the third quarter," said Garrett Nelson, an analyst for CFRA Research. "This is a company that lost over $3 per share each of the last two quarters. To go from that to all-of-a-sudden profitable would take a dramatic improvement."
There also were warning signs from the company about reduced profit margins in China due to import tariffs charged by that country in response to U.S. tariffs, Nelson said.
Tesla has achieved profitability before, but only in two quarters since becoming a public company in 2010. It has never posted a full-year profit and it lost $717 million in the second quarter and burned through more than $739 million in cash.
In a cheerleading email to employees as the third quarter closed in September, Musk wrote that Tesla was close to "proving the naysayers wrong." The company, he wrote, must execute well on Sept. 30, the quarter's final day. "If we go all out tomorrow, we will achieve an epic victory beyond all expectations. Go Tesla!" wrote Musk, who has been pledging profitability since early May.
Musk and Tesla have defied the odds before by successfully upending how electric cars are designed, produced and sold. Last quarter, Tesla nearly doubled production of its crucial Model 3 sedan just as Musk had promised, hitting 53,000. The Palo Alto, California, company delivered more than 83,000 vehicles in the quarter, over 80 percent of what it delivered in all of last year. There also were reports, however, that it was having trouble delivering Model 3s after producing them.
On Wednesday ahead of its earnings, Tesla got dinged in Consumer Reports' annual reliability ranking, in which the electric carmaker dropped six places from last year and now ranks 27th out of 29 brands. The Model S luxury car fell from "above average" reliability to "below average" while Tesla's Model X SUV remained "much worse than average." The Model 3 mass-market sedan ranked "average" in reliability.