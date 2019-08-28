Two measures that would create added steps to approve transactions of parkland will not appear on November's ballot after City Council failed to approve them Tuesday.
One would have voters decide whether the city should trade or sell park parcels. The other would require a six-member council supermajority to approve such a transaction. Both measures passed after an initial vote two weeks ago, but failed to gain final approval on Tuesday.
The first option was voted down by a 4-4 tie. Councilwoman Jill Gaebler, who is out of the country, would have provided the fifth and decisive vote for it to pass, had she been present at the meeting.
Supporters of the measure had been hopeful it would pass after it cleared the initial vote. When they were informed Gaebler would not be present, they knew it was destined to fail.
Kent Obee of Protect our Parks said he had a “deep sense of regret and frustration that the process took the turn it did."
Those who voted against it – David Geislinger, Don Knight, Andy Pico and Wayne Williams – cited concerns that some of the details of the measure needed to be further developed before it is passed to the voters.
City Council President Richard Skorman voted for the measure, and later said he thought it was "ready" to be passed. He said he was optimistic it would eventually be approved.
“It will be good to have all the details worked out, so maybe more council members will be more comfortable giving it to voters,” Skorman told the Gazette.
Before council voted on the supermajority option, Councilman Williams motioned to table the vote indefinitely. That measure passed unanimously, effectively killing it and keeping it off the 2019 ballot.
Williams cited similar reasons for tabling the second measure as he did for opposing the first.
“I think many members of the council believe [or] think that there needs to be a better public process before this is put on the ballot," he said.
Voters will decide on two issues that have been approved by council for November.
One is an extension of a 2015 sales tax increase for road improvements and the other a question of whether the city can spend $7 million of excess tax revenue on parks, rather than refunding the money, as required by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.