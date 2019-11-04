Tomorrow is election day. If you live in El Paso County or Teller County and haven't voted yet, here's what you need to know:
- Ballots must be submitted to the Clerk's Office by 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Voters can deposit them at one one of the 24-hour drop boxes across the county. To see a list of all drop-off locations click here.
- The ballots include two statewide questions.
- Proposition CC would allow the state to retain tax revenue that otherwise might be rebated to Coloradans under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. That money would be spent on K-12 schools (one third), higher education (one third) and transportation (one-third).
- There’s also Proposition DD, a measure that would allow sports wagering in Colorado and impose a 10% tax to help pay for state water projects.
