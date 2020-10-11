Pikes Peak region voters face a packed ballot this year.
The headline-grabber is the presidential race, but voters face dozens of decisions much closer to home. From whether the state should allow wolves on the Western Slope to how the Colorado Springs manages its parks, the ballot is packed with policy questions.
To help voters navigate all those issues and get a look at the candidates vying for county and state offices, the Gazette has assembled a voter's guide which focuses on local and state races, with an examination of the candidates and the issues they want to tackle.
One of the top races on every ballot is the U.S. Senate contest between Republican incumbent Cory Gardner and former Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper.
The Gazette breaks down that race into key issues including the environment, healthcare and how the candidates would deal with President Donald Trump.
This guide offers a glimpse of issues pushed by rural fire districts and communities whose budgets have been hit by the coronavirus collapse that crushed local tax revenues.