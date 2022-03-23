Right now, we are all feeling the pinch of the rising costs of food and gas. Our local nonprofit organizations are also dealing with the influx of prices.
This week, I talked to two groups that are helping more of our neighbors right now because of the pandemic, all the while, trying to manage increasing costs. First, food pantries are feeling the crunch of the higher price tags.
"It is certainly stretching our organizational budget,” said Shannon Coker, the chief operating officer for Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado. “We have seen a huge spike in just the average cost of food that we have secured over the last few years. In particular, thinking back to 2019, on average it costs us about 83 cents a pound to secure food.
"Now in 2022, it's $1.38. So we are really feeling it. It's not allowing us to get as much food as we used to get. Now, more than ever, the community's financial support would mean the world to us."
Care & Share Food Bank partners with different agencies to serve 31 counties in Colorado. There’s a great need: 1 in 7 faces hunger here in Southern Colorado. The group is also an affiliate of the national organization Feeding America, so they are able to purchase food in bulk at deep discounts.
Still, their dollars have to stretch even further right now. Care and Share tells me a truckload of peanut butter cost about $38,000 in 2021. The last order they placed this year cost $48,000. Meanwhile, a truckload of tuna in 2021 would cost them $79,000. This year, it cost $96,000. And, because of the pandemic, they are seeing more folks who need help to get by.
"There are so many more neighbors who are just in need of a bit of temporary access to food who may need just a little bit of nourishment to stretch their grocery budget just a little bit further because of the constraints the pandemic has placed on them,” said Coker.
Last year, they distributed 25 million pounds of food. Find more information and ways to donate on CareAndShare.org.
Meanwhile, one local agency that helps seniors is also seeing a greater need for services, Silver Key Senior Services.
"A couple years ago, we had a huge increase with folks who are, of course, homebound because of the pandemic and restrictions. And then what happened was inflation kicked in, and food prices and gas prices and things like that,” said Derek Wilson, the chief strategy officer for Silver Key. “So, what we have seen now is the need is not going away, it's growing.
"So more and more people are requesting the services, which means we need more volunteers, and we need more donations to be able to make sure that this very important vital resource to our most vulnerable, our seniors in the community, receive this friendly visit and this delicious meal each day."
Silver Key delivered over 51,000 meals throughout 2021. They are joining the monthlong 50th anniversary of March for Meals nationwide celebration. I’ve joined their volunteers to deliver meals to our local seniors before, as part of the Meals on Wheels program, and I can tell you it means a lot to them — not just the meal, but the chance to see a friendly face.
“Today, Silver Key's mission has broadened to provide more than 11,000 seniors annually with a wide variety of services, including Silver Key Connections Café, Silver Key Home Delivered Meals, including Meals on Wheels, Silver Key Reserve & Ride transportation services, and vital Senior Health & Wellness services that offer a full spectrum of senior assistance including government food program distribution, pantry, Behavioral Health and Companionship services and much more,” Wilson added.
Silver Key is always looking for volunteers and donations. You can find more information at SilverKey.org. I put a link to both organizations on our website, KKTV.com. Just click the "Find It" tab.