As your children and grandchildren are headed back to school, I checked in with the state health department to see where our COVID-19 cases stand and whether we could see a surge of cases after summer break.
You may have seen the story with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on "11 News at Noon."
"Here in Colorado, we seem to be in the decline phase, so we likely peaked with the BA.5 subvariant that's been in our state over the last number of months,” said Dr. Eric France, CDPHE’s chief medical officer.
“There's still a fair bit of COVID disease out there, and so the probability of becoming exposed is still there for the next month or so, so it's important to get vaccinated, and if you do get sick, to consider one of the many treatments we now have now available in our state."
The state said hospitalizations have remained low in Colorado throughout the latest omicron surge. "There's probably a number of factors involved. It's true BA.5 is more infectious, and so more people are getting sick because of it,” France said. “At the same time, hospitalizations have been flat and are now even declining. We are below 300 people in the hospital, and of course, vaccinations prevent people from being hospitalized, and better access to treatments will also reduce hospitalizations. So I think it's a combination of those that have us where we are today, which is persistent COVID for now, still in Colorado with BA.5, but lower hospitalization rates, so people, when they are sick, are sick for three to five days and then start getting better."
I asked France if he is anticipating a surge when children go back to school and what parents can do to help out.
"If you have the opportunity to have your children vaccinated, that's certainly what I would recommend first and foremost,” France said. “I would say that we seem to be on the downhill slide decrease of COVID cases, and our modeling suggests that by September, cases will continue to go down. So when we first get back into school, I doubt we'll see any new spike.
"We are always keeping our eyes open for new variants, which might arrive in October, November and begin to increase cases, but for the first few months of the school year, I don't think we'll see much of a spike in cases.
"It's hard to predict, because whatever spike might occur will be due to a new variant, and we're not sure where it is or when it might show up,” France added. “Will it appear in Europe later this fall and then make its way here? We really don't see anything that has us worried about what the horizon might bring. So in that sense, I think in short-term, August, September, October, we'll see this continued decline in cases as the BA.5 virus continues to spread, but there are fewer people who are still eligible or who could potentially be ill, so I think for the most part, I think the cases the first few months will continue to go down.”
If you want more information about current cases, treatments and where to get a vaccine, there is a link to the state’s website on KKTV.com. Click on "Find It."
I also want to warn you to watch out for donation scams right now in the wake of the death of a local hero. Scammers are quick to follow tragedies and take advantage of our community. The Sheriff’s Office sent out an official fundraiser for Deputy Andrew Peery’s family at local Chase Bank locations, we have the details on our website.