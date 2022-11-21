All of us are gearing up for the start of the holiday season, but unfortunately, the scammers never take time off. This Thanksgiving, KKTV is bringing you my annual consumer special, 11 Call For Action Special: The Top Scams and Consumer Complaints of 2022. Make sure to set your DVR for Thanksgiving Day at 4 p.m. on KKTV 11 News for the hourlong report. You can watch the special while your turkey is cooking.
This year, I'm talking with some of the top experts in our state, including the Colorado attorney general, AARP ElderWatch Colorado, the Colorado Springs Police Financial Crimes Department, Consumer Reports, Pikes Peak Regional Building, the IRS office in Denver and more. You'll also hear from one of our 11 Call for Action volunteers about the No. 1 consumer complaint we get and what you can do to help protect yourself.
The IRS Criminal Investigation arm investigates crimes against the IRS and other financial crimes. One of its agents tells me it is still seeing scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Unfortunately, we're still seeing things related to the Pandemic," said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Amanda Prestegard, IRS Criminal Investigation, Denver Field Office. "We're still seeing people trying to take advantage of Covid fraud, whether that's applying for loans, and they don't deserve them, whether that's trying to commit identity theft to get funds that were released by the IRS and the Small Business Administration related to assisting those during the Pandemic."
Meanwhile, AARP ElderWatch Colorado tells me the No. 1 complaint it has received through the statewide consumer helpline has to do with impostor scams. That's where the scammers are pretending to work for a big company, like Amazon, and they try to steal your personal or financial information.
"Amazon scams are the most common scam reported by adults in Colorado," said Mark Fetterhoff, AARP ElderWatch Colorado. "It happens because so many people are using Amazon to get a hold of folks out there and it's been a constant thing that keeps our phones ringing."
If you think something may be wrong with your account, reach out to the legitimate company directly using a trusted number. You can always report scams and fraud to the Colorado attorney general's statewide helpline at 800-222-4444.
I also talk with one of our local detectives about skimmers and how crooks use the small devices to steal money. We'll show you what skimmers look like and how to watch for them.
"This is an overlay skimmer and this is something that you'll find on an ATM if it had been corrupted by someone wanting to steal your credit card information," said Detective Matt Hulett, CSPD Financial Crimes Unit. "This would actually capture the Pin for their credit card."
Make sure to tune in on Thanksgiving Day at 4 p.m. on KKTV 11 News. I hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!