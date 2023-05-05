May is National Wildfire Preparedness Month. We are talking with the Red Cross about how you can get involved and what steps you should take now. We know all too well how devastating wildfires can be in our community.

"It's a wonderful time to make people aware of what's happening right now,” said Phil Martinez, Red Cross executive director for southeastern Colorado. “Wildfires, we're talking about some of the areas around Colorado, it's a big disaster here, and just to really be prepared for that.

"There are three ways that you can actually be prepared. Volunteer with us, come out and help during a wildfire where we can certainly provide you some shelter. For those folks that are affected, we can also provide you a comfort kits, we can get you a caseworker.

"Anybody that's ever going through a disaster can certainly get help through the Red Cross."

The first thing we should all do is make an evacuation plan, in case of a disaster.

"It is so important. You want to make sure that you sit down with the family and you have a discussion,” said Martinez. "What you want to do is really have an evacuation plan, that's first and foremost. Number one, figure out where you're going to go.”

"In the event that it is horrific that you have to depart separately — whether it's a home fire or a disaster — you certainly have to have a plan of where you're going to meet. So, you want to sit down with the family, have an evacuation plan and make sure you're ready to go,” Martinez added. “Have a bag ready to go immediately. We suggest all your medications, look at your pets and animals, make sure you have what you need there, phone chargers, all those things that are relevant so you can make sure and have that ready to go.”

Here’s a list of items that you can include in your survival kit: water, food, flashlight, radio, first-aid kit, medications, copies of personal documents, cellphone charger, emergency contact information and more.

Last year, more than 120 Red Cross volunteers responded to wildfires across Colorado and Wyoming. They are always in need of more volunteers. You can find out more information at RedCross.org.

TurboTax settlement

Also, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced $2.7 million is being sent out to more than 89,000 Coloradans as part of a multistate settlement with TurboTax owner Intuit. The settlement comes after accusations over the company’s tactics that allegedly tricked consumers into paying for tax services that should have been free. The payments will be mailed automatically to those who qualify.

COVID change

Finally, I wanted to give you a heads-up that the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency declaration will end on Thursday. This means insurance providers will no longer be required to waive costs or give you free COVID tests. You can find out more information at CDC.gov.