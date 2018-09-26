Down by three, with two outs and two runners in scoring position, there’s no one Discovery Canyon coach Tanya Ramsay wants at the plate more than senior Sami Edwards.
But Vista Ridge coach Brent Mrofcza had his own senior weapons in the outfield hungry for a PPAC Championship.
More than 100 Vista Ridge fans collectively held their breath as Edwards smacked the ball deep to center field. They let out a cheer when senior Whitney Valencia completed the catch, clinching the Wolves' first PPAC Championship since 2014 in a 13-10 win over Discovery Canyon.