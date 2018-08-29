Vista Ridge football players suspended two games for violating code of conduct

According to a release sent by District 49, Vista Ridge High School has suspended multiple football players for two games, including Friday’s season opener against Windsor, due to a violation of the D-49 Athletic Code of Conduct.

The Gazette learned that four players posted an inappropriate video on Instagram, however, The Gazette was unable to confirm the content of the post.

“Student-athletes have violated the athletic code of conduct,” Vista Ridge athletic director Sam Baldwin said Tuesday. “So, the Vista Ridge athletic department has assigned a two-game suspension as an appropriate consequence consistent with our athletic handbook.”

The D-49 release stated the athletic staff investigated the report and “determined there was cause to enforce the VRHS code of conduct which sets clear standards for what is, and is not, appropriate behavior for students and athletes.”

D-49 did not release the names of the students involved.