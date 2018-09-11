District 49 has announced that due to an on-field infraction during Vista Ridge’s season-opening game against Windsor, CHSAA officials have imposed a standard sanction of placing the football program on restriction status.
The Gazette learned of a potential rule infraction regarding a freshman Vista Ridge football player playing more than the maximum number of quarters in a three-day period. The Vista Ridge athletic department investigated the infraction and reported it to the Colorado High School Activities Association last week, resulting in the standard sanctioning.
According to a letter sent to football parents on Monday, the restriction status includes a one-game suspension for coach Jerimi Calip to be served Friday against Dakota Ridge. Calip received a one-game suspension by the athletic department last week due to an incident “related to internal communications about student conduct,” according to a District 49 release.
In addition to Calip’s suspension, the letter also states that according to the CHSAA bylaws, the football program is currently ineligible for a playoff appearance this season.
The athletic department is working with CHSAA to impose a plan to have the program reinstate its playoff eligibility.
“We are working with CHSAA and VRHS staff to develop a plan to comply with CHSAA bylaws and any additional directives going forward,” the letter, sent by athletic director Sam Baldwin said. “We are confident that when our remediation plan is submitted, CHSAA will provide guidance on how the football program can establish probationary eligibility for postseason play this season.”
District 49 director of communications David Nancarrow said Calip “will continue to participate in his normal duties at VRHS while fulfilling the standard sanction from CHSAA during Friday night’s contest.” He also said no interim coach has been named, as the coaching staff will share on-field duties again this week.
The standard sanction comes in the wake of multiple football players receiving a two-game suspension from the athletic department before the team’s first contest against Windsor, and Calip’s suspension last week.
The Wolves earned a 20-12 victory over Bear Creek as Calip served his suspension.