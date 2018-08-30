Vista Ridge football coach Jerimi Calip believes in the ole’ football proverb, Defense Wins Championships.
Thankfully for Calip, his 2018 squad is stacked with veteran talent on defense as the Wolves continue to strive for success in the postseason.
And one of the biggest factors in Vista’s potential success this season is defensive end DeOnte Washington.
While his stat line may be easily overlooked, Washington is certainly hard to miss on the field.
At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Washington has garnered interest from multiple Division I programs, including offers from Air Force and Northern Colorado and is ranked among the top 16 Colorado recruits for the class of 2019.
But it’s not just his size that makes him so attractive to top-tier programs.
“DeOnte provides really uncommon characteristics of a D-lineman. He's big, he's fast, he's strong and you really don’t see guys his size that can move the way he moves,” said Calip, who was impressed with Washington’s numbers last year despite coming off a tough ankle injury in the offseason. “Last year he was still trying to work through a pretty bad injury but he was still able to put up a pretty good season, so this year he’s healthy and it’s going to be really interesting to see what he’s going to do once we get going.”
Last year Washington had 40 total tackles including six for a loss and two sacks.
“During the Black and Blue game my sophomore year I went in for a tackle and my right ankle snapped one way and my body went the opposite,” Washington said. “But it feels great being back at 100 percent. I just feel like I’m ready, we are going to run to get the 'ship this year. We’re hoping to have a good run and I have the Wolves behind me so I think we’re ready."
This summer Washington clocked a 4.61 second 40-yard dash at the Blue-Grey regional combine, finishing as the second-fastest linebacker, and at 17 years old had a faster time than Broncos’ fifth overall pick, Bradley Chubb ran at the NFL combine (4.65). Add a 345-pound bench press, 585-pound squat and 30-inch vertical, and it’s clear to see why Division I offers are coming in.
In addition, his efforts at the Blue-Grey combine earned him a spot in the Blue-Grey All-American bowl this January.
“I like going to national camps and going against some top-tier kids. I’m trying to get a feel of what it’s going to be like at the next level and trying to get exposure,” Washington said.
Although he has two Division I offers already on the table, Washington is still mulling over his options, but plans to commit on signing day in November.
“I’m excited to see what this year holds for me,” Washington said. “I’m ready for this year and hopefully I can bring that power and intensity to the team so we can win — and hopefully many more offers will come in by game five.”
“DeOnte is one of those kids, and you see this a lot with the DI kids, you don’t have to tell him to go work,” Calip said. “Unfortunately for us he wasn’t around a lot this offseason because he was so busy going to workouts with colleges and things. DeOnte is a kid I just can’t wait to see what happens on Friday nights when he gets to go out there and strap up.”
Doherty coach Jeff Krumlauf, who faced Vista Ridge in a preseason scrimmage joked that Washington is a “grown man on the football field.”
Krumlauf has a top recruit of his own in 6-8, 235-pound lineman Alijah Bates, who is ranked No. 18 in the class of 2019 recruits.
“There’s great football players in the entire state and what I’m liking is colleges all across the country and especially in-state colleges are realizing that,” Krumlauf said. “The talent is here and it’s really cool to see how football is coming up because people don’t really talk about Colorado football.”
Three other local seniors are ranked in the 247Sports ranking, all hailing from Palmer Ridge. Quarterback Ty Evans is the No. 2-ranked Colorado player, followed by Aidan Cullen at No. 17 and JC Sparks at No. 24.