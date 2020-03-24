WASHINGTON • Thieves steal surgical masks and COVID-19 test kits. Hate groups encourage sick members to infect law enforcement officers. Imposters pose as public health officials. Con artists peddle fake cures and financial scams. As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, so too do the crimes related to it — transgressions that capitalize on fear, panic and the urge to lay blame, and add to the burden on law enforcement agencies trying to protect vulnerable citizens.
“It is really disheartening in a time like this that someone would take advantage of the community and take them in a time of need,” Tucson, Ariz., Police Sgt. Pete Dugan said.
Everyday life has essentially stopped in many countries in a bid to slow the virus, and some crimes have been declining. But reports of virus-related fraud are on the rise, along with concerns about hate crimes.
In Los Angeles, a 16-year-old boy of Asian descent said other students bullied him and accused him of carrying the virus.
In New York, a man on the subway sprayed an Asian passenger with Febreze and verbally abused him. State Attorney General Letitia James set up a hotline for New Yorkers to report hate crimes in the country’s outbreak epicenter.
The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks hate groups, blames the virus for elevating racist and anti-Semitic messages, including suggesting that Jews are somehow responsible for the pandemic. Some hate groups have suggested tainting doorknobs or other surfaces with the virus so FBI and police officers fall ill.
“If any of you get this, I expect you to spend as much time as possible with our enemies,” one wrote.
Hundreds of masks have been stolen in Portland, Ore., amid shortages for health care workers.