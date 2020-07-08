WASHINGTON • Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a national security aide who played a central role in President Donald Trump’s impeachment case, announced his retirement from the Army on Wednesday in a scathing statement that accused the president of running a “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation.”
The statement from attorney David Pressman said Vindman was leaving the Army after more than 21 years after it had been made clear “that his future within the institution he has dutifully served will forever be limited.”
“Through a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation, the President of the United States attempted to force LTC Vindman to choose: between adhering to the law or pleasing a President. Between honoring his oath or protecting his career. Between protecting his promotion or the promotion of his fellow soldiers,” read the statement, first obtained by CNN.
Vindman’s name was on a promotion list sent to Defense Secretary Mark Esper this year, according to one U.S. official familiar with the matter. But that list was delayed for weeks because the White House asked for an investigation of Vindman.
The Pentagon did a review and found that any suggestion of misconduct was unfounded.
The official said the list was resent to Esper about a month ago, but again was delayed. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
Another official said Esper signed the promotion list this week, with Vindman’s name included.
That list was expected to be sent to the White House by the end of the week, according to the defense official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal personnel matter.
It’s not clear whether Esper already knew of Vindman’s plan to retire before he signed the list. The U.S. official said there was talk more than a week ago that he was planning to put in his retirement papers.
“LTC Vindman’s patriotism,” Pressman said, “has cost him his career.
Today our country loses a devoted soldier, but it is incumbent upon all of us to ensure it does not lose the values he represents.”
The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Trump in February ousted Vindman from his job on the National Security Council, where he served as an expert on Ukraine, just two days after the president’s acquittal by the Senate.