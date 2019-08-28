ising from the southwest of Colorado Springs to the formidable height of 9,570 feet is Cheyenne Mountain, a rocky, rugged granite formation with origins storied and fantastical.
To the Native Americans, Cheyenne Mountain was a source of spiritual healing and safety. Later, it was home to mining operations and homesteaders. It’s a retreat destination, the location of the North American Aerospace Defense Command operations center and is home to two parks: the 2,701-acre Cheyenne Mountain State Park and the 1,600-acre North Cheyenne Cañon Park.
Today, Cheyenne Mountain State Park draws locals and visitors who enjoy the thrilling challenge of hiking to the top of Cheyenne Mountain, as well as the park’s natural pulchritude, serenity, and abundant flora and fauna.
***
History
Cheyenne Mountain was formed about 60 million years ago, writes Volunteer History Committee chairman Jeremy Agnew on the Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park website, and its solid core of Pikes Peak granite serves as the mountain’s foundation. Over millions of years, Cheyenne Mountain’s rocky cliffs and steep ravines were formed out of landslides and debris flows.
Agnew tells of the Pikes Peak region’s first inhabitants — the roaming Native American tribes of the Ute, Arapaho and Cheyenne (from whom the mountain received its name) — who traveled the area between their summer and winter hunting grounds.
Their legends, he says, “form the basis for stories about the features visible on Cheyenne Mountain.” Agnew recalls the story of the Great Spirit Manitou, who, unhappy with his people, washed them away in a flood. Two of them, Tlaz and Toluca, survived when they fashioned a canoe to survive the torrent.
“The flood finally started to recede as a huge dragon-lizard named Thirst started to drink up all the water. The dragon drank so much that it became bloated and unable to move. Manitou was afraid that the dragon would drink all the water in the world so he turned it to stone. Looking south from downtown Colorado Springs, the bloated body of the dragon-lizard can be imagined against the skyline,” Agnew writes.
In the mid-1860s homesteaders settled the mountain, and as the gold rush drew prospectors west in the late 1880s, silver and other minerals were mined from the mountain. Towns and resorts were built upon it, and in the early 1900s, the Colorado Springs and Cripple Creek District Railway transported coal, mined ore and passengers through Cheyenne Mountain, between Cripple Creek and Colorado Springs.
The shambled lumber remains of the 1917 Bert Swisher and Thomas Dixon homesteads still stand. The unofficial Swisher trail, visible only on the Pikes Peak Atlas, leads to the summit, as does Cheyenne Mountain State Park’s aptly named Dixon Trail, completed in October 2018. The Dixon homestead lies about 9,300 feet up the mountain, near Dixon Trail’s higher points.
The turn toward modernity began with the introduction of Spencer Penrose’s luxuriously elegant The Broadmoor Hotel in 1918, transforming Cheyenne Mountain into a successful resort area. In the 1950s, NORAD’s operations center was built deep inside the mountain.
One of Cheyenne Mountain’s most notable features? The antenna farm with 700 cellphone, television, radio and law enforcement transmitters located about 9,445 feet up its middle peak.
***
Cheyenne Mountain State Park
The Colorado State Parks board had been searching for “a crown jewel,” and they found it in Cheyenne Mountain State Park, said park manager Mitch Martin.
In 2000, the City of Colorado Springs and Colorado State Parks came together in a “very symbiotic relationship” to acquire 1,680 acres of land on the mountain’s southwestern flank — the site of the original JL Ranch, Martin said.
The city’s Trails and Open Space Coalition wanted to preserve the area’s wildlife and secure it for future generations, but they didn’t have the means to manage the area alone. They turned to Colorado State Parks, whose board was eager for the partnership.
Between 2007 and 2009, an additional 1,021 acres at the top of the mountain were acquired through a partnership with the city and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, according to the Rocky Mountain Field Institute. This land allowed for the addition of the Dixon Trail.
“On an annual basis, we see about 200,000 visitors a year,” Martin said of the park. Much of that visitation is during the high-volume summer months, but visitors also traverse its trails and enjoy its many amenities year-round.
Cheyenne Mountain State Park boasts 21 trails encompassing more than 27 miles that offer excursions into various ecosystems with incomparable views. Trails range from short and easy to long and extreme, all open to hiking and most open to mountain biking. Approximately 8 miles of equestrian trails and 1½ miles of dog-walking trails offer visitors the opportunity to get outdoors with their pets.
“Camping is extremely popular here at the park,” said Martin, who added that its 61 campsites include 10 walk-ins and 51 full hook-up sites.
Forty-one picnic areas offer a chance to spread out and have a bite, and an amphitheater provides a scenic wedding destination. Interpretive programs, fireside chats, and an extensive archery range also call locals and visitors in search of outdoor recreation to the park.
***
Dixon Trail
And then there’s the Dixon Trail, Cheyenne Mountain State Park’s own crown jewel, designed by RMFI Founder Mark Hesse.
“It’s future-think here,” said Jack Busher, the trail coordinator who helped build Dixon Trail. It was created for future generations; the hope is it’ll become part of a larger, local trail system.
Busher’s relationship with Dixon Trail goes way back. He’s the reason for its name, an homage to homesteader Thomas Dixon. Busher was part of the volunteer group that began work on the trail in 2011. That was after the purchase of the 1,000-plus acres at the top of Cheyenne Mountain, a project which had been part of the plan for the mountain since the land for Cheyenne Mountain State Park was purchased, Martin said.
In CMSP’s 2013 management plan, the Dixon Trail was charted as a top priority.
“Not only would this trail provide more strenuous physical challenges than are currently available in the park, but it would also provide access to the park’s unique higher elevation ecosystems and unparalleled views of the Front Range,” according to RMFI.
“Looking at all that and figuring out how to put a trail system in was pretty daunting, so it was a huge relief to meet that goal and open it to the public,” Martin said.
The work was grueling and back-breaking. Often, weather was a challenge, as was the steep and rocky terrain, Busher said. Another major setback had to do with securing some land to connect the trail, an unforeseen hardship that took months to resolve.
But Busher, Martin and innumerable volunteers through Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, the RMFI and the Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park persevered. Their dream of reaching the top of Cheyenne Mountain, and sharing that experience with others, became reality in late 2018, when the trail opened.
“Most people, as soon as they heard (Dixon Trail) was open, came,” Busher said.
The trail’s usage is evident, Martin said, and this year portions of it are part of the Cheyenne Mountain Run, set for Oct. 12.
The Dixon Trail is rated difficult to extreme, accessed from the Limekiln Trailhead, and is more than 17 miles round-trip from the Talon Trail, plus the Dixon Trail and back. Hikers will gain 3,330 feet of elevation for a maximum height of 9,354 feet.
Switchbacks guide hikers through the valley, past rock formations, phenomenal views, and even a 1957 plane crash site, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.
“It’s not something you wake up at 10 a.m. and decide to do,” Busher said. “Someone who hikes frequently may be able to do it in four-and-a-half or five hours. An average hiker, maybe six to eight hours. And you want to be done before the afternoon storms come in.”
Until trail work is complete — Busher and other volunteers continue to work on building retaining walls along the trail to keep the area stabilized — the trail is for hikers only due to its steep grade and tight, rocky switchbacks. And they’re warned: bring plenty of water and prepare for fast-changing weather.
Bikers and equestrians may ride up to the 2 ½-mile mark, where a turnaround point “offers a hitching post, rock bench seating and great views.”
Then, there’s Dragon’s Backbone, a nearly 1-mile extreme hikers-only trail following Cheyenne Mountain’s rocky ridgeline. It’s accessed only through the 17-plus mile roundtrip hike from Limekiln Trailhead. “The views from atop its overlooks are worth every grueling, rocky step,” its trail description reads.
And, finally, there is Mountain Loop. This 1.4-mile hikers-only loop located at the mountaintop is also only accessible through the hike from Limekiln Trailhead. It’s worth the views, meandering “through aspen groves, open meadows and rocky outcroppings.”
From the mountain’s top, there’s quiet gravitas. From here, it seems you can see everything. And, as poet and writer Helen Hunt Jackson so elegantly put it:
… Beloved mountain, I
Thy worshiper, as thou the sun’s, each morn,
My dawn, before the dawn, receive from thee;
And think, as thy rose-tinted peaks I see,
That thou wert great when Homer was not born,
And ere thou change all human song shall die!