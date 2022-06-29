A major rockslide took place in Rocky Mountain National Park Wednesday on the south shoulder of the iconic Hallett Peak, a mountain best known for providing the backdrop of Dream Lake.

According to officials, there have been no reported injuries related to the incident, though some people were close enough to capture the moment on video.

William Mondragon took to Instagram to share a clip of the slide, which sent rocks tumbling for more than two minutes.

Watch that clip below:

No closures are in place due to the slide, but officials have advised the public to avoid the area while the rocks continue to settle.