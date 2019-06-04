GRANBY - Marvin Heemeyer, a 52-year-old muffler-shop owner, drove an armored bulldozer into town, plowing over buildings, running over police vehicles, firing rounds and leaving behind a path of destruction.
If this sounds like a scene from a "Mad Max" movie — it's not.
This was the actual scene in the small mountain town of Granby on June 4, 2004 — 15 years ago today — when the town's general quiet was suddenly interrupted by a rampage that Colorado -- and the country -- would not soon forget.
