WASHINGTON • A group of veterans upset with what they argue is the “indoctrination of our soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen, and guardians,” reached out to Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, in hopes that he will remedy the situation.
Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, a group that says it represents “thousands of veterans,” wrote a letter to Milley on Feb. 11, a copy of which was obtained by the Washington Examiner earlier this week.
One of the group’s major concerns is what they describe as the “indoctrination” of critical race theory, a decades-old concept that claims U.S. institutions were created to keep whites ahead of minorities, requiring the dismantlement of the existing system to achieve a fully just society.
The teaching of critical race theory constitutes a “grave national security issue,” they wrote, characterizing its teaching in the military services as “the infiltration and acceptance of racist and radical ideologies in our armed forces.”
“We find it inexcusable that the ‘woke’ political agenda has found its way into the military,” they wrote, arguing that critical race theory “segregates people by skin color into racial oppressors and those they oppress and presumes the legacy of past discrimination can only be remedied today by discriminating against the oppressors — whites.”
Col. Dave Butler, a spokesman for Milley, took exception with the “indoctrination” characterization in a statement to the Washington Examiner.
“Our military is a reflection of our society and therefore proudly diverse, though we are also lethal and effective,” he said. “We do not indoctrinate our service members: They are intelligent and independent thinkers. Any effort we make to build an inclusive and diverse force is an effort toward building effective combat power. We are laser-focused on the defense of our nation.”