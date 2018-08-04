Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.