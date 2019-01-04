A packed gym with spectators standing along the baselines and crowding doorways added to the intensity Friday at The Vanguard School for a Tri Peaks League boys’ basketball game against St. Mary’s, and that excitement spilled on to the court in a fast-paced game of runs.
The Coursers were whistled for three technical fouls in the first half, while the Pirates were called for one of their own in Vanguard’s 89-79 win.
The Coursers got off to a strong start, as Joe Padilla’s eight first-quarter points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from midcourt, helped the hosts to a 27-15 lead after eight minutes.
A 12-0 Pirates run early in the second, fueled by the first of the technical fouls cut Vanguard’s lead to two with four minutes to half.
Seth Fuqua and Dominique Clifford hit 3-pointers to extend the Vanguard lead to 45-36 at the half.
St. Mary’s put together another spurt in the third quarter, helped by six straight points from RayShawn Dearmon, as part of an 8-0 run to close within three late in the third quarter.
A driving layup from Clifford and two free throws from Fuqua, the Coursers’ leading scorer, helped Vanguard to a 62-55 advantage to start the fourth.
Clifford threw down a thunderous one-handed dunk midway through the fourth to once again give the Coursers a double-digit lead, but the Pirates again closed within six in the final two minutes after a layup from freshman Sam Howery, who finished with 17 points.
A Clifford tip-in extended the lead to 10 one final time in the final two minutes, and the Pirates weren’t able to produce one more run to make things interesting.
Clifford (25), Padilla (17) and Fuqua (24) all finished in double figures for the Coursers.
Howery, Eddy Ferrara Jr. (17), Dom Hartman (11) and Luke Stockelman (11) led the St. Mary’s offense.