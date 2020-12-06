Because the health care environment changes constantly, Vanguard Skin Specialists, a dermatology and plastic surgery practice, works diligently to stay informed and respond proactively to clients.
VSS specializes in comprehensive diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer. Its multi-specialty team includes dermatology, plastic and cosmetic surgery, and Mohs surgery physicians serving Cañon City, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Woodland Park — all of which contributed to the company’s Gazette Best Workplaces 2020 selection.
“We offer medical dermatology, general plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery, and aesthetic medicine. We also have a retail skincare shop and skincare line that donates 100% of profits to charity,” said Chief Executive Officer Leisle [CQ]Chung.
Although health is priority one, VSS also seeks to impact communities worldwide. “From sponsoring local charities to supporting a medical clinic in Haiti to providing clean water to Rwandan villages, we’re passionate about making lives better,” Chung said.
“Our patients know choosing Vanguard means getting the best possible dermatology and plastic surgery care. Choosing Vanguard also means creating a ripple effect of goodness here and around the world.”
According to Chung, VSS has a mission to make a positive impact on patients, community and the world. It’s a mission everyone at VSS knows and recites by heart as the mission also means VSS isn’t just an organization, but a Tribe that lives out its beliefs and takes care of each other.
“The mission drives everything we do whether opening offices in underserved areas, supporting humanitarian missions, donating aesthetic retail profits to charity or giving patients our cell phone numbers,” Chung said.
“This mission attracts doctors and medical professionals who want to make a difference in the world, and when you see medicine as a calling, patients notice. We are dermatologists and plastic surgeons who believe in changing the world for the better, one patient at a time.”
Mohs surgeon Dr. Vinh Chung, Leisle’s husband, launched VSS as a solo dermatology practice in 2009. Since then, VSS has grown to six office locations with an 80-plus-member team in Southern Colorado, boasting a group of highly-trained surgeons, physicians and skin cancer experts.
VSS sees more than 1,000 patients per week across its six medical offices. Receiving dermatology care is difficult for patients from rural areas and those without private insurance, and driving to remote offices to care for patients is Vinh’s biggest reward, he said.
“This is why I, and many of our medical providers, travel to multiple offices an hour from our homes. We do this not only to serve an unmet need, but it also feeds our souls. Joy and gratitude through intimate human connections, knowing our work matters to another human and feeling like our work serves a higher purpose, that is our greatest reward,” Vinh said. “If we could do anything, it is to continue learning how to love more… When we lose ourselves in serving others, we find profound joy.”
To learn more email info@vanguardskin.com or visit facebook.com/vanguardskin.