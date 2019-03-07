The Vanguard boys’ basketball team has already made history -- making the state’s elite eight for the first time in the program’s history of over 20 years.
But that’s not enough for the Coursers.
After last year’s exit in the round of 16, and receiving the No. 4 seed in 2019, despite finishing the regular season undefeated in Colorado, Vanguard wants to prove it is the best team in the state.
And after a 62-53 win over No. 5 Delta, the Coursers are one step closer.
“I talk to the guys about not taking being special for granted,” Vanguard coach Joe Wetters said. “We do a lot of cool things and did a lot this season but they can’t forget that what they’re doing is not only special, but we have to live in this moment.”
Vanguard had a four-point lead heading into the second quarter, but Delta tied the game midway through the second. But the Coursers drained six-straight free throws and a field goal before heading into the locker room on a 10-4 run.
The team was led by junior Nique Clifford who scored 22 points - including nine in the third quarter.
“We just came in with the mindset knowing we could win this game, we just had to play our hardest. Just having this under our belt now it just feels amazing,” Clifford said. “We’re not cocky but we definitely have that confidence. We feel that we are No. 1, and we know what we can get the dub (win) as long as we play together.”
The Coursers’ leading-scorer Seth Fuqua struggled early on, scoring just four points in the first half. He added seven in the fourth, kicked off by 3-pointer to start the frame to give Vanguard an eight-point lead.
“For me it’s just one of those times where you just don’t shoot great, and it happens to everybody,” Fuqua said. “But we got through it and I made a couple free throws and stuff when it mattered, and we get to play tomorrow and that’s all that matters.”
Vanguard led by eight early in the third, but the Panthers scored nine straight to take a narrow one-point lead. Four straight free throws by Carter Milroy put the Coursers back in the lead, and a pair of field goals by Clifford gave Vanguard some room heading into the fourth.
Fuqua and Carter Milroy finished with 11 points each. Milroy scored seven in the second quarter, and was 4 for 5 from the free-throw line in the third.
“It’s a great comfort to know that the kids have prepared themselves to be in the moment when Seth isn’t hitting his shots, and that they know they can pick it up,” Wetters said. “We ran plays for them and tried to set them up to be able to score, and that’s what Seth said three years ago - he wanted to have a team around him that can play.”
Vanguard will play either No. 1 Lutheran or No. 8 DSST: Stapleton on Friday in the semifinals.