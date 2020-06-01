Vanessa Bryant resurfaces photo of Kobe in 'I Can't Breathe' t-shirt

Vanessa Bryant on Monday posted a photo of her late husband and basketball star Kobe Bryant in a t-shirt that said “I Can’t Breathe,” offering her thoughts on George Floyd’s death.
“My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again,” Bryant said in an Instagram caption.
The phrase became a rallying call for the Black Lives Matter movement based on Eric Garner, a African American man who died in July 2014 after he was placed in a chokehold by police in Staten Island. He was heard saying “I can’t breathe” before he died.
