The last people still waiting for their power to be restored after hurricane-force winds struck the city last week went back online overnight, a spokeswoman with Colorado Springs Utilities said.

Nearly one week after a windstorm downed power lines and trees throughout Colorado Springs, cutting electricity for 47,000 customers at the peak of the outages, Colorado Springs Utilities spokeswoman Natalie Eckhart said Wednesday morning that all customers still without power as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday had their electricity restored overnight.

For the most part, Eckhart said, the eight to 10 customers still without power going into Tuesday night were individual homes, all of which were in the Patty Jewett and Old North End areas.

She said for the most part, those homes hadn't been restored yet because Colorado Springs Utilities first prioritized critical facilities like hospitals and care facilities, then outages and infrastructure affecting the largest numbers of people, and then individual customers.

Last week's storm, Eckhart noted, was the "most significant impact to our electric system in history" given the "duration of outages that we experienced" and the "number of system issues."

Those system issues included the original estimated time of restoration figures the agency's outage map displayed at the beginning of the storm, which Eckhart said was backlogged due to the "magnitude of the event" and forced the agency to enter that information manually. She said that delayed the process of releasing accurate restoration estimations for affected customers.

Restoring power to all customers required round-the-clock coverage, she said, including replacing five transmission poles, which typically carry 115,000 volts, in addition to the 97 "smaller poles" supplying power to neighborhoods and homes Utilities reported yesterday had been taken out by the storm.

Of the other 97 poles, she said, 87 have been repaired, replaced, or are in the process of being restored, with all 87 poles estimated to be back in action by Thursday's end.

"The good news is even those that still need to be replaced, we are able to have service still provided to those customers," she said.

Restoration efforts that will continue past the holidays, Eckhart said, include the ten poles left out of the 97 pole total expected to be restored this week, all of which she said were street light poles and didn't supply power.

"We can possibly still find more that have damage that will need to be replace, but we have been able to restore power to everyone and get all of these poles in a place that they are safe to remain in those neighborhoods," she said. "But we do still have some that — they are damaged, and long-term, they still need to be replaced."