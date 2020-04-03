The Army has traditionally been where America's turns to fight infectious diseases, and now lawmakers are looking at boosting its troubled program in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
That's because the service has been a leader since the Revolutionary War in tackling outbreaks of what in the late 1700s was called "camp fever," and later became expert in keeping its troops safe.
Among those pushing to boost the military's disease research is Colorado Springs Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, the ranking member of the GOP on the readiness panel of the House Armed Services Committee.
"I believe we will learn huge lessons from this," Lamborn said. "This will help us deal with it better."
The Army now is working on ways to combat the coronavirus, from drugs to saves lives to vaccines to stop it in its tracks.
The Army's Research Institute of Infectious Diseases in Maryland is working on coronavirus research.
"There are some glimmers of hope," Lamborn said.
The Army really gained steam in its work against disease during the Spanish American War in 1898.
Col. Leonard Wood, a physician and commander of the 1st Volunteer Cavalry, was among those who tied outbreaks of malaria to mosquitoes.
The Army in Cuba and the Philippines went to war against mosquitoes and slowed malaria outbreaks.
Later, that same Army-developed methodology allowed Americans to build the Panama Canal after a similar effort by France was thwarted by malaria.
Now. military doctors have about the same tool set they used to fight the Spanish influenza that came with World War I. Back in 1918 as the flu raged, they aggressively cleaned barracks, told troops to wash their hands and handed out face masks.
While the Army had tamed malaria, it was no match for the Spanish flu; more than 45,000 American troops died in the pandemic.
But Army medicine kept working and opened the Maryland laboratory in 1969.
The lab, though, has faced repeated problems, from anthrax getting loose and security issues to, in August, an order from the Centers for Disease Control to stop work over safety concerns.
That last issue hit the lab as the first coronavirus cases were emerging in China. That left the military without its best weapon in the fight against the disease.
"It didn't help them have the fastest response," Lamborn said. "Other federal agencies were perhaps too cautious and too slow."
Now the Army laboratory has resumed work and the Army is trying to catch up with the virus that has brought America to a standstill.
And leaders including Lamborn say America needs the kind of defense the Army could offer.
The medical profession spends a tiny fraction of its time, treasure and talent dealing with emerging diseases such as coronavirus. In part, that's because there's little profit in it. It's like opening an asteroid defense company: It may be a while before you get a client.
So, what's needed is an effective government agency to prepare for the unknown. The Army, despite its recent troubles, is America's best bet.
They have the scientists who could crack coronavirus.
"The vaccine is the big breakthrough we all want," Lamborn said.