UPDATE Tuesday, 8:49 a.m.
Raymond Austin was found safe and returned to his retirement home.
--
Police are searching for an 87-year-old man with Stage 1 dementia who was last seen Monday afternoon at a southwest Colorado Springs retirement home.
Raymond "Ray" Austin was last seen about 1:40 p.m. in the area of the Broadmoor Court Retirement Home, 2045 Roanoke St., police said. He was wearing tan pants, a gray and blue jacket, a white hat and white shoes.
Austin is between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 to 180 pounds, police said. He has gray hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.