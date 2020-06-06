UPDATE: Elizabeth "Lizzy" McPherson was found Sunday night, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The 16-year-old was located in Arvada and has been returned safely to her family.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a 16-year-old girl with special needs who's been missing since Thursday.
Elizabeth "Lizzy" McPherson was last seen 7 p.m. June 4 at the Greyhound bus station at Weber Street in Colorado Springs. If she boarded a bus, she could be heading to Texas, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities said the teen, who sometimes use the name Elizabeth or Lizzy Callis, often wanders from home, but only for a few hours at time.
She's been known the tell people she's homeless, and is quick to befriend people, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The missing teen is approximately 4'11'" tall, weighs 84 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a camouflage backpack.