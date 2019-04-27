DENVER - This Game 7 business, man, it’s no Joke.
The Denver Nuggets needed every bit of these final 48 minutes – and everything out of Nikola Jokic – to finally dispatch of longtime tormentor San Antonio in a 90-86 thriller that didn’t have to be.
The Nuggets’ defensive effort should have been enough, as the Spurs opened just 2 of 19 from the field. San Antonio shot 36.5 percent and trailed throughout, with the deficit bulging to 17 points at one point.
But Denver wasn’t much better from the field (35.8 percent) - and was putrid from 3-point range (2 for 20) – and that lead dissolved to make this a one-possession game in the final minute.
“A lot of times when you’re not making shots it takes away from your defensive mentality,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “I never felt that tonight.”
The Nuggets not only fed off their mentality, they fed off the best player on the court.
Jokic shrugged off what looked like an early back injury to record a triple-double with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.
The last player to record a triple-double in a Game 7?
Lebron James.
“It speaks to Nikola’s greatness,” Malone said.
Jokic was quick to point out the contributions from everybody else. Jamal Murray’s 23 points. Paul Millsap’s nine points, seven boards and team-best plus-12 over 35 minutes. Critical moments from Gary Harris, Mason Plumlee and Malik Beasley. They needed every bit of it.
“It was the whole team together,” said the 24-year-old Serbian, pegged as a future Hall of Famer by Malone prior to the game.
The Joker is making his coach look prophetic. He averaged 23.1 points, 12 rebounds and 9.1 assists in this playoff series – his first.
“I think the team expected me to do something,” Jokic said. “Is it something that I live for? No. It’s just really, really good stats.”
Jokic grabbed a defensive rebound with 26 seconds left, and then things got weird. Weird even for this game.
The Spurs didn’t foul. Coach Gregg Popovich was screaming for a foul, but the noise in the Pepsi Center intercepted the message. LaMarcus Aldridge was on the ball and couldn’t hear him, and his teammates were too far underneath the basket to come out and help. As DeMar DeRozan explained it, if he would have left his man the Nuggets would have had a layup.
Instead, they ran out the clock, a surprise bonus provided by their ability to earn the No. 2 seed and home-court advantage in this round.
“Our fans showed up and made this a tremendously difficult place to play in,” Malone said.
The Spurs were led in scoring by Rudy Gay’s 21 points off the bench. DeRozan and Bryn Forbes each had 19, while former UCCS standout Derrick White had four points 0-of-7 shooting.
The Nuggets now draw Portland in their first second-round appearance since 2008-09 when they advanced to the Western Conference finals. The Trail Blazers – who went 1-3 against the Nuggets this season – will be in Denver to open the series at 8:30 p.m. Monday.