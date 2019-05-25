PUEBLO – Josh Gonzales considered his vantage point to be the best in the house Saturday.
From center field he could watch his longtime Peyton teammate, pitcher Rupert Shaw, consistently hit spots and mow through batters.
Shaw didn’t stop until Peyton had captured the game against Fowler 3-0 and with it take the 2A championship that eluded the program by one game a year ago.
“Out there I get to watch him, and it’s just ridiculous how good he is,” Gonzales exclaimed after Shaw’s three-hit masterpiece at Hobbs Field at Pueblo's Runyon Sports Complex.
Shaw retired the first 12 batters he faced and encountered just one jam in the game, created by a hit batter and a 10-foot swinging-bunt single in the fifth. He got out of that with a strikeout.
“My mindset was just to keep going,” Shaw said. “Just one more. Just one more.”
Eventually, there were no more and this program that has gone 82-9 in four years behind this senior class finally brought the school its first baseball title.
Coach Kelly Nichol felt it was fitting that pitching carried the team over the finish line that it had long toed so closely, since pitching had been the constant throughout.
Shaw, a senior who will try to walk on at UCCS next year, closed his final year 7-0 with a 1.34 ERA. Fellow senior Rodney Gregg, who beat Wiggins 4-1 earlier Saturday to put the Panthers back in the title game, went 9-1 with a 0.90 ERA.
With those two at his disposal, Nichol opted for an aggressive approach to put the pressure on the 15th-seeded Grizzlies and called for a safety squeeze in the second inning that Austin Strobel put down with perfection to score Brennan Meyers with the game’s first run.
As it turns out, that’s all the Panthers would need.
Shaw went 3 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs and then ended the game on the mound with a strikeout.
Gonzales, who went 1 for 3, was back there in center field taking it all in. He’s been a part of this run since his freshman year and well before that with this group that grew up together. He’s also been a key part of the football team at Peyton that has gone 28-4 over the past three years but never finished a state run.
Now there’s no unfinished business. He witnessed a title, and he sure enjoyed the view.
“In football we couldn’t get it done, in baseball this was our last chance to have these seniors have something truly special,” Gonzales said. “It made for a picture-perfect ending.”