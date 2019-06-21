It may be the first official day of summer in Colorado, but it’s still snowing in the mountains.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Colorado’s high country from 6:00 p.m. tonight, June 21 until 6:00 a.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches with wind gusts as high as 35 mph can be expected in Colorado’s high country, including the mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks.

Mountains above 9,000 feet over the northern border area, and above 10,000 feet in the I-70 corridor, through Summit County are expected to see the highest snowfall totals.

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow are likely to cause travel difficulties.

If you’re headed to the mountains this weekend, plan accordingly for cold and snowy conditions. Weekend travelers are also encouraged to use caution while driving, snow-covered roads, and limited visibility is expected.

Other impacted areas include Berthoud Pass, Breckenridge, East Slopes Mosquito Range, East Slopes Southern Gore Range, Eisenhower Tunnel, Indian Peaks, Kenosha Mountains, Mount Evans, Williams Fork Mountains, and Winter Park.