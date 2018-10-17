United Continental Holdings Inc. is sending Wall Street a clear message with its latest earnings report: Stop fretting — our domestic growth plan is working.
Investors responded by pushing up the airline by the most in three months.
Booming travel demand is enabling United to gain pricing power even as it beefs up flights at major hubs. That’s validating its aggressive expansion plan while allaying worries that the growth push would erode fares. United also is making progress in enhancing premium offerings and wooing budget travelers with “basic economy” fares that offer cheaper prices with fewer amenities.
The airline’s string of positive results “appears supportive of the elevated growth strategy in contrast to our fears,” Raymond James Financial Inc. analyst Savanthi Syth wrote Wednesday in a note to clients.
United climbed 4.7 percent to $87.45 after advancing as much as 7.1 percent for the biggest intraday rise since July 18. The increase led a rally of airline stocks.
United’s 24 percent gain this year through Tuesday was the best performance on a Standard & Poor’s index of nine U.S. carriers.
“We’re struggling to find things to complain about, despite our most cantankerous efforts,” said Jamie Baker, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase, echoing a similar tone to what he said after the second-quarter report in July.
United’s robust results mirror a report last week from Delta Air Lines and suggest that Americans, particularly lucrative business travelers, remain eager to fly. Rising demand for trans-Atlantic travel and the U.S. market are driving the higher profits for both carriers.
“It appears that the strong U.S. domestic macro backdrop is more than absorbing the level of capacity in the market,” Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth wrote in a client note Tuesday.
Earnings this year will be between $8 and $8.75 a share, United said in a statement after the close of regular trading Tuesday. At the midpoint, that represented an increase of 37.5 cents from the previous forecast of $7.25 to $8.75. The carrier improved its outlook after pushing all of the extra costs from higher jet-fuel prices onto passengers during the summer.
“United is building momentum,” CEO Oscar Munoz said in the statement.
Adjusted third-quarter earnings rose to $3.06 a share, compared with the $3.10 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Tropical storms during the quarter reduced earnings by 7 cents a share.
Sales increased 11 percent to $11 billion, compared with the $10.9 billion expected by Wall Street.
In January, United announced an ambitious three-year expansion program to regain what it considers its “natural share” of travelers at three mid-continent hubs: Chicago, Denver and Houston.
With United planning to increase flights and seats by as much as 6 percent a year, investors worried that so much growth would easily outstrip demand and undermine industry profits.
Instead, fares have improved amid robust travel and slight cutbacks in 2018 expansion plans at United and other carriers.