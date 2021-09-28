WASHINGTON • U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, fended off perhaps the most personal and direct attacks from lawmakers of his career on Tuesday as Republicans blasted his calls with China and his interviews for books critical of Donald Trump’s presidency.
Milley, 63, was unshaken as Republicans called for his resignation during an already contentious hearing that was meant to focus on the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — but repeatedly swerved into questions regarding the general.
When asked, Milley acknowledged talking to Washington Post author Bob Woodward for a book that showcased Milley’s role trying to avert a crisis over apparent Chinese fears that Trump might attack Beijing in his final months in office.
The book detailed supposedly “secret” calls with General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army on Oct. 30, 2020 and again on Jan. 8, and said Milley had promised to warn China first if he were ordered to attack.
Milley confirmed the calls but said they were not secret to U.S. government officials and that he was acting on instructions from some of Trump’s top aides to deescalate tensions. He acknowledged trying send Beijing a message that “we are not going to attack you” following U.S. intelligence indicating China feared an attack.