Political efforts to boost Americans’ savings are gaining steam.
At the end of September, the House of Representatives passed a bill that eliminates required distributions for retirement accounts totaling less than $50,000, encourages employers to band together to form retirement plans and creates new tax-advantaged savings accounts that can be tapped immediately rather than waiting for retirement. The measure would also allow families to make penalty-free retirement plan withdrawals to help pay for childbirth or adoption expenses.
The measures, part of the Family Savings Act, still need to be hashed out with the Senate, which is debating its own bill, the Retirement Enhancement and Savings Act (RESA). Recently, the Trump Administration chimed in with an executive order that also greenlights multi-employer plans.
The flurry of proposals has some veteran retirement experts hopeful that at least a few meaningful savings provisions will actually come to pass.
In addition to the RMD reprieve for smaller accounts, the bill would also allow workers in their 70s to keep contributing to their traditional IRAs even after required distributions have begun.
The legislation would also create Universal Savings Accounts, allowing owners to sock away after-tax dollars — up to $2,500 a year — that grow tax free and can be withdrawn tax-free at any time. There isn’t an overall cap on how large the accounts can be.
At first glance, there’s a lot to like about the accounts. They encourage household savings, and also protect retirement accounts from emergency withdrawals. And in today’s gig economy, where workers increasingly job-hop, they could create a nice bridge between engagements.
On the other hand, notes a former Obama administration Treasury official, they come with a cost. Tax breaks cost public money (this one is estimated to be $8.6 billion in the decade beginning in 2019, according to the Congressional Budget Office), so by not targeting the break to lower-income savers, it becomes a vehicle for the wealthy to accumulate more tax-advantaged savings, says Mark Iwry, a non-resident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former senior Treasury Secretary adviser.
Features such as auto-enrollment or a tax credit tied to the provision would improve the measure’s chances of actually encouraging average or lower-income households to use it, he said. The provision isn’t included in the Senate bill.
RESA also would pay for the RMD reprieve by limiting so-called stretch IRAs. For amounts over $450,000, non-spouse heirs would have to accelerate distributions and take them within five years rather than stretching them out over the heirs’ life expectancy.
But neither proposal really does enough to meaningfully boost average Americans’ retirement savings, Iwry argues. He says automatic enrollment plans underway in a handful of states or a national auto-enrollment plan introduced last year by U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., would better address the real problem, in his view, of too many people without access to 401(k) plans.
“Fifty-five million working people have no access to workplace savings, and most of them are saving little or nothing on their own,” Iwry said.