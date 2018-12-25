The University of Maryland-Baltimore County had no chance. Not against mighty Virginia, certainly not against history.
No 16th seed had ever beaten a No. 1 in NCAA Tournament history, the lopsided ledger climbing to 135-0 through the opening weekend of 2018.
The Retrievers also had the daunting task of facing the bracket’s No. 1 overall seed, the Final Four-favorite Cavaliers who romped through the nation’s toughest conference with just one loss.
History was made in Charlotte, N.C., that March night.
Playing with poise while dismantling the nation’s best defense, the commuter school known more for its chess prowess than hoops made all the right moves and busted brackets across the country by pulling off one of the most stunning upsets in sports history: No. 16 UMBC 74, No. 1 Virginia 54.
By joining the likes of underdogs Buster Douglas, Joe Namath and the Miracle on Ice hockey team, the Retrievers were easily the biggest surprise of the sports year.
“These are the moments that you dream of,” UMBC’s Jairus Lyles said.
TIGER’S TITLE
Tiger Woods had been showing signs of returning to form from a series of back surgeries, coming oh-so-close to winning on the PGA Tour. A long-awaited victory was all that was missing in his comeback. It came at an unlikely place: the Tour Championship, one of the biggest tournaments outside the majors.
Playing like the Tiger of old, not old Tiger, Woods shot his way into a first-round lead at East Lake and stayed in contention all weekend. By the time the approach was hit from the 18th fairway, Woods strode up toward the green like a conquering hero, a mass of fans following him step for step.
Woods had become a winner again, 1,876 days since he last hoisted a trophy. A huge boon to Woods and a big one for golf.
GOLDEN IN VEGAS
Most expansion teams need a year or two — at least — to find their footing in the NHL. Not the Golden Knights of Las Vegas.
Vegas started quickly, winning eight of its first nine and kept rolling — all the way into the Stanley Cup final in the most successful expansion season in modern sports history.
The Golden Knights also helped heal a city scarred by a mass shooting before the season started and invigorated a fan base that had been waiting for a professional team of its own.
MIRACLE IN MIAMI
The Patriots are known as one of the most disciplined teams in the NFL. It’s led them to five Super Bowl titles under coach Bill Belichick, so it’s obviously working. That’s what made their meltdown against the Miami Dolphins so surprising.
Leading 33-28, the Patriots’ 10th straight AFC East title seemed to be a foregone conclusion with 16 seconds left and Miami at its 31.
Instead of wrapping up the game, the Patriots failed to wrap up the play as the Dolphins double-lateraled their way to a stunning 34-33 victory.
GERMANY TOPS CANADA
Canada was among the favorites to win hockey gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics, even without NHL players for the first time since 1994. The Canadians were the two-time reigning Olympic champions and had a plethora of talent on their roster.
The Germans jumped to leads of 3-0 and 4-1, then held off a Canadian push to earn an unexpected spot in the finals against Russia.