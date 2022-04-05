Karina Buiukli, a 27-year-old, holds her 2-year-old son, Maxim as her mother Galina Stepanova, right, watches after an interview with The Associated Press, in Brasov, Romania, Wednesday, March 30. Having escaped from Russian shelling, Ukrainian refugees are now focused on building new lives — temporarily or permanently. Countries neighboring their homeland, like Poland and Romania, are sparing no effort to help them integrate and feel needed in the new environment.