WASHINGTON • As Russian troops move deeper into Ukraine, President Joe Biden is taking steps to rein in rising energy costs even if those moves run counter to his agenda for addressing climate change.
Biden announced on Tuesday that he is releasing 30 million barrels of oil from U.S. strategic reserves as part of a 31-nation effort to help ensure that supplies will not fall short after Russia’s invasion of its European neighbor. The release follows ones ordered in November that also were coordinated with U.S. allies.
“These steps will help blunt gas prices here at home,’’ Biden said in his State of the Union address. The U.S. stands ready to do more if necessary to protect American businesses and consumers, he said.
The focus on high gas prices and increased oil flow is a far cry from Biden’s pledge to wean Americans off oil and other fossil fuels and cut planet-warming emissions in half by 2030.
Still, it reflects political realities.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken markets worldwide. Oil prices have soared, with U.S. benchmark crude surpassing $110 per barrel — the highest price in a decade.
Biden’s $2 trillion social and environmental policy bill, which includes about $550 billion for climate change efforts, has been stalled for months in the evenly divided Senate. It remains unclear when or if the bill will come up for a vote or what would be included in it.
Biden’s hourlong speech Tuesday night touched only lightly on climate and offered no new policy initiatives to address global warming.
The omission was especially notable coming days after a new U.N. report warned that climate change is about to get significantly worse and will likely make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and far more dangerous.
The White House says all tools remain on the table, but harsh U.S. sanctions against Russia do not target its energy sector, despite bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil imports, at least temporarily. Banning Russian imports could restrict global oil supplies and “raise prices at the gas pump for Americans,’’ White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. “That’s something that we’re very aware of.’’
“If there was ever a time to be energy independent, it is now,’’ countered Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and a prominent supporter of fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas that are crucial to his energy-producing state.
In 2021, the U.S. imported roughly 245 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia — a one-year increase of 24%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“It makes no sense at all for us to rely on energy from a country that is actively engaging in acts of war against a freedom-seeking democracy — Ukraine — when we are blessed with abundant energy resources right here in America,’’ Manchin said Tuesday in comments that were echoed across the political spectrum.
Liberal Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., a longtime climate hawk, introduced legislation to ban imports of Russian oil and petroleum products. “We cannot criticize Europe for its reliance on Russian energy as we pour dirty oil money into Russia,’’ Markey said.
Republicans, seizing the political advantage, clamored for Biden to immediately reverse policies that they said have slowed U.S. energy production — including cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada and a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on public lands and waters.
“Biden must end his war on American energy production so the United States and our allies can have access to affordable, secure energy,” said Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, the second-ranking House Republican. He and other Republicans urged severe sanctions on Russian energy production to take away leverage and funding that Russian President Vladimir Putin used to attack Ukraine.
“America’s energy dominance is our strongest weapon against Putin,’’ said Republican Reps. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state. The pair introduced a bill Tuesday that would require Biden to make an “energy security plan” within 30 days and force him to “unleash America’s oil and natural gas production to offset Russian imports that would be banned under the legislation. Westerman is the top Republican on House Natural Resources Committee while McMorris Rodgers is the senior GOP member on House Energy and Commerce Committee.