IZIUM, Ukraine • President Volodymyr Zelensky promised he would lead Ukraine to victory in its war against Russia as he visited recaptured towns on Wednesday, while pro-Russian officials claimed to have halted Kyiv’s forces for now.
Russian forces suffered a stunning reversal this month after Ukrainian troops made a rapid armoured thrust in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, forcing a rushed and chaotic Russian withdrawal.
Zelensky on Wednesday made a surprise visit to Izium — until four days ago Russia’s main bastion and logistics hub in the region — where he watched as the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the charred city council building.
In a social media post, Zelensky said: “Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in de-occupied Izium. And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village.”
On the main thoroughfare, no buildings were left unscathed: A derelict bath house had a hole blasted in its side; meat shops, pharmacies, a shoe shop and a beauty salon had been sprayed with shrapnel.
“The view is shocking, but it is not shocking for me,” Zelensky told reporters, comparing the scenes of devastation to those in cities near Kyiv recaptured from Russian forces early in the war: “The same destroyed buildings, killed people.”
Earlier on Wednesday, an emotional-looking Zelensky handed out medals to soldiers who freed the Balakliia area, another town retaken in recent days. Citizens and local police told reporters civilians were killed during months of Russian occupation. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, and Reuters could not immediately verify the claims.
The Ukrainian president says his army has liberated around 3,100 square miles of territory so far this month, a swath of land nearly equivalent to the island of Cyprus. Russia announced its withdrawal from key towns but it was not possible to confirm those figures.
Ukraine’s sudden advances over the past week have cheered its supporters in the West, although leaders say it is too soon to know whether Kyiv can keep up the pace.
“It’s clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it’s going to be a long haul,” U.S. President Joe Biden said.
A day after speaking by phone for 90 minutes to Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the Russian president “unfortunately” still did not think his invasion was a mistake. Russian forces still control about a fifth of Ukraine in the south and east, but Kyiv is now on the offensive in both areas. The White House, which has provided weapons and support to Ukraine, has said the U.S. is likely to announce a new military aid package in the “coming days.”