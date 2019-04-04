LONDON • The British government and opposition figures tried Thursday to overcome intractable differences and forge a new plan for departing the European Union, as the bloc warned of dire consequences if the U.K. leaves the EU without an agreement next week.
Prime Minister Theresa May was trying to avert a chaotic “no-deal” Brexit — and also tamp down divisions within her Conservative Party inflamed by her shift toward compromise.
May faced fury from anti-EU Conservatives after she agreed to talks with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who favors a softer form of Brexit than the plan advocated by the government.Senior government and Labour officials held four and a half hours of talks Thursday, after an initial two-hour session between May and Corbyn the day before.
Both sides gave little away about what progress was made, but said the talks would continue Friday.
Treasury chief Philip Hammond said both parties needed to be flexible to break the Brexit impasse.
“When you enter into a negotiation like this to find a compromise way forward, both parties have to give something up,” he told broadcaster ITV.
“There is going to be pain on both sides.”
The political paralysis over Brexit has left Britain facing a possible chaotic departure from the EU in just over a week.
After U.K. lawmakers three times rejected May’s agreement with the bloc that was struck late last year, the EU gave Britain until April 12 to approve a withdrawal plan, change course and seek a further delay to Brexit, or crash out of the EU with no deal in place to cushion the shock.