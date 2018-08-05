Saturday night’s fights big for growing sport
Los Angeles: Henry Cejudo’s victory over Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227 could mark a turning point not only for mixed martial arts, but for fighting in general.
It wasn’t just the magnitude of the Saturday upset that stood out, it was the entertainment value of the technically superior fighters.
And beyond that, it was UFC’s ability to sell out the Staples Center and draw a star-studded crowd despite a main card that included only, as UFC president Dana White put it, “women and small guys.”
“A lot of people may be seeing this and they think it’s human cock fighting,” Cejudo said. “But it’s a sport. It’s a sport, man.”
White recognized that it wasn’t star-power that drew the fans on Saturday, but the sport itself.
“The crowd was very into that (Cejudo vs. Johnson) fight,” White said.
“Very into that fight. It was the fight of that night. When you saw scrambles with those guys, the crowd reacted to them. The crowd was very educated about what was going on. I mean, I think we’re there.”
Cejudo might move up in weight for shot at Dillashaw
Immediately after his victory over Johnson, Cejudo suggested he would move up in weight class from 125 pounds to 135 and fight champion T.J. Dillashaw.
He doubled down on those remarks later in the post-fight press conference, though he also acknowledged that giving Johnson a rematch could be a possibility.
Dillashaw seemed open to the possibility of a fight with Cejudo, while White said he wasn’t sure what the next fights might need to look like.
“I love guys that want to fight everybody,” White said. “I think fans love guys like that, too. So that’s good to hear. I don’t know, but we’ll see what’s next and we’ll figure it out. But the reason Conor McGregor is such a huge star is because he’s that guy. He’ll jump around anywhere and fight anybody, and when you have that mentality, people like it.”
Johnson reflects on first loss in more than five years
After losing for the first time since 2012, Johnson hoped the legacy from his time on top would be his consistency, adaptability and the humble nature in which he handled the success.
“I’m happy with my run,” he said, uncertain of what might come next. “I’m going to get home, get healthy and go from there.”
by brent briggeman, The gazette