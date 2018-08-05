LOS ANGELES • Henry Cejudo never specifically mentioned politics after a stunning UFC victory on Saturday, but he clearly drove home a point.

The son of undocumented Mexican immigrants who was born into a two-bedroom apartment about 10 miles from the Staples Center – the scene of his thrilling UFC 227 victory over Demetrious Johnson – Cejudo made sure his story was known in a time when tensions over immigration on the southern border are particularly charged.

“I’m the son of immigrants. The way you grow up, it’s different,” said Cejudo, recalling times when his family would lug grocery carts full of food home across their Los Angeles neighborhood.

Immigration in general has been a lightning rod of a topic under the administration of President Donald Trump, who late last month reiterated his desire for a merit-based system and who has made building a wall on the Mexican-American border a chief priority throughout his political rise.

“It’s just awesome to see what hard work, what dedication, what the mindset of an immigrant can do to a kid – the son of immigrants to being on top of the world,” Cejudo said.

When Cejudo first climbed to the top of the world, as a 21-year-old Olympic Training Center resident who won a wrestling gold in 2008, his mother wasn’t there. Her citizenship status at the time prevented her from traveling to Beijing so she watched from Colorado Springs.

Well, she’s an American citizen now and her son mentioned that with pride as he added UFC champion to his status.

“It really is a dream come true,” said Cejudo, who has plans to celebrate at Cancun, Mexico.

There’s a good chance Cejudo could be marketed as the next transcendent mixed martial arts star, capitalizing on his heritage to follow in the footsteps of Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesner.

“Listen, anybody who’s Hispanic and wins and becomes a champion is important for the Hispanic market for us,” UFC president Dana White said.

“This guy is such a decorated guy, too – the Olympics and now a world champion. It’s good for the Americans. It’s good the Hispanics. It’s good for everybody. The credentials this guys has, and the fight that he fought tonight, it’s all good.”

Cejudo knows the potential available to him because of his background, and he embraces it.

“I’m probably not as cute as (former boxing champion Oscar) De La Hoya, but it feels good to carry that torch,” he said. “I’m a blessed human being. I’m a very prideful American, and also my heritage. I could never forget it.”