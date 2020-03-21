UCHealth implemented a no-visitors policy at all of its hospitals and clinics, with the exception of maternity, NICU, pediatric and end-of-life care, a UCHealth statement said.

Outpatient clinic patients will be allowed one person to accompany them if needed for support, the organization said.

The restrictions began at 8 p.m. Friday night.

"These new restrictions are in place for the health and safety of patients and their families, visitors and health care workers," the statement said. "The policy will be disappointing for patients and their loved ones; we encourage patients and their families to maximize use of virtual video connections, chats and phone calls. Most other hospitals in Colorado have instituted similar visitor restrictions."