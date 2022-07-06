Students working on the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus are earning higher wages as of July 1 after a student-driven effort during the past school year to make campus wages more competitive with off-campus employers.

Will the bump from $12.95 to $14 per hour entice more students to work on campus and fill vacant positions, restoring some campus services heading into the fall semester? The jury is out.

The 11,394-student university now pays student workers a minimum of $14 per hour, while minimum wage in El Paso County and statewide is $12.56. The last campus raise was on Jan. 1, when lowest pay jumped by 63 cents from $12.32 for the workforce of 2,000 students.

Student workers asking the administration for a $15 minimum wage last year with United Campus Workers Colorado argued that students shouldn't feel obligated to settle for wages that fall below the hourly rates of companies like Target or Amazon at a time when expectations may conflict with classes and schoolwork.

The living wage in Colorado Springs for a single adult with no children is $16.91 per hour for full-time employment, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology living wage calculator. This is over $2 higher than the $14.78 hourly living wage for early 2021 that The Gazette previously reported.

The reality is that many students opt for off-campus employment, making UCCS just one example of an establishment impacted by labor shortages brought on by the pandemic.

Pikes Peak Community College, which officially changes its name to Pikes Peak State College on Aug. 29, also has a $14 minimum wage for campus workers among their 12,000 students.

Despite the wage adjustment in place since the fall 2021 semester, the college has also had a shortage of student employees each semester since the pandemic, according to communications coordinator Karen Kovaly. Its financial aid office has struggled to spend all the federal dollars allotted to the college to pay student workers on financial aid, Kovaly said.

The increased minimum wage could combat labor shortages for college campuses that rely on student workers.

Chris Valentine, a spokesperson for UCCS, said the goal is to reopen some areas of campus that have been limited or closed since the height of the pandemic, especially campus dining. This would reinstate a lively campus atmosphere for students in true, pre-COVID fashion.

UCCS senior computer science major Quang Tran said his “favorite place” Café 65 has been closed since 2020. The cafeteria, right around the corner from his job at the Kraemer Family Library, is one of two main options for hungry students in the University Center. The other is Clyde's Gastropub, which only just reopened with limited hours and menu during the spring semester.

Recent UCCS alum and member of United Campus Workers Colorado, Alekx Schneebeck, has been involved with campaigning for higher wages since the union's research phase, when pay was identified as a key issue for student workers at UCCS. On Friday, Schneebeck was "jazzed" about the $14 minimum wage.

“This will give students in entry level positions more safety in their financial situations," Schneebeck said. It also starts to catch UCCS up with the other CU campuses in Denver and Boulder, where students are paid a minimum $15 per hour.

UCCS enacted the wage change after what Valentine called a “budget decision," with funds being a leading factor. A tuition increase and more state funding this year — the two major revenue sources for UCCS — made the wage increase possible.

Tuition and fees are going up 2.5% this fall from $10,760 to $11,029 per year for full-time students taking 30 credit hours. The university anticipated a 1.8% decline in tuition from the 2021-2022 school year going into the fall semester. However, Valentine said current enrollment projections put the university ahead.

Schneebeck expressed gratitude for students, faculty and staff who have been involved with the campaign. He's also thankful for the university, who listened and responded to students.

Student workers cite convenience, flexibility and community as on-campus employment payoffs, with some still calling the new lowest wage “non-competitive” — despite being $1.44 higher than minimum wage.

Junior exercise science major Kim Blough is just one UCCS student seeing the effects of inflation, but has been avoiding high gas prices by walking to her job as a tour guide on campus. She called the student wage raise a “step in the right direction,” but will still need to get a second job during the fall semester. “I feel like the $14 will definitely be nice, but for me a lot of the payoff of working a job that isn’t competitive in the pay is knowing I’ll get a nice letter of recommendation,” she said.

Senior health and wellness promotion major Dalen Jackson is the building manager for the Gallogly Wellness and Recreation Center and is paid above minimum wage, but still got a $1.05 raise. “It inspires me to want to work more now that my efforts are being rewarded with a higher quantitative amount. It makes me want to work harder, work more hours and stack on some more money,” Jackson said.

During the summer, Jackson works up to 40, but during the fall and spring semesters, all student employees are restricted to 25 hours per week. “With everything else going up, working 25 hours a week max kind of makes it a little bit tricky sometimes,” he said. “I wish, if anything they would increase the number of hours you can work per week,” Jackson said.