WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump declared Thursday the United States will impose sanctions on Turkey, a crucial NATO ally, in retaliation for the detention of an American pastor on terror and espionage charges.
Turkey’s response was both harsh and dismissive, calling his words “unacceptable” and a “cheap threat.”
Trump’s promise of punishing action marks the latest deterioration in relations between Turkey and the U.S. as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers expand two years after a failed coup against his government.
Trump also has praised his counterpart, saying Erdogan’s leadership is “getting very high marks.”
Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson was first detained by Turkish authorities in the aftermath of the failed 2016 coup. On Wednesday he was transferred to house arrest because of “health problems,” says Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency.
The announcement of sanctions — though no details of how or when — came as the State Department was holding an event promoting religious freedom. Brunson’s case has become a cause for conservative Christians who form an important part of Trump’s political base.